Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Pirates - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 1:23 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Willy Adames (hitting .179 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two home runs, five walks and six RBI), battle starter Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his last game against the Pirates.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Willy Adames? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames has 10 doubles, 12 home runs and 32 walks while hitting .203.
- Adames has gotten a hit in 38 of 73 games this year (52.1%), including 13 multi-hit games (17.8%).
- In 11 games this year, he has hit a long ball (15.1%, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish).
- In 27.4% of his games this year, Adames has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 27 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|36
|.221
|AVG
|.186
|.295
|OBP
|.287
|.389
|SLG
|.357
|10
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|6
|15
|RBI
|20
|40/14
|K/BB
|42/18
|1
|SB
|3
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Pirates have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.33).
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (80 total, one per game).
- The Pirates will send Hill (7-7) to the mound to make his 17th start of the season. He is 7-7 with a 4.55 ERA and 80 strikeouts through 89 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the left-hander went six innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 43-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.55), 54th in WHIP (1.404), and 40th in K/9 (8.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.