Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Pirates - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 1:23 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Sunday, Christian Yelich (.426 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points above season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Rich Hill. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and two walks) in his previous game against the Pirates.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich has 81 hits and an OBP of .370 to go with a slugging percentage of .438. All three of those stats are tops among Milwaukee hitters this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 53rd, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 76th in the league in slugging.
- Yelich has gotten a hit in 53 of 80 games this year (66.3%), with at least two hits on 22 occasions (27.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 11.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Yelich has picked up an RBI in 26 games this season (32.5%), with two or more RBI in 10 of those games (12.5%).
- He has scored in 40 games this season (50.0%), including 18 multi-run games (22.5%).
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|41
|.272
|AVG
|.273
|.373
|OBP
|.368
|.456
|SLG
|.422
|14
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|5
|18
|RBI
|22
|40/20
|K/BB
|37/23
|8
|SB
|10
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Pirates have a 4.33 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up 80 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- The Pirates will send Hill (7-7) to the mound to make his 17th start of the season. He is 7-7 with a 4.55 ERA and 80 strikeouts through 89 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 43-year-old's 4.55 ERA ranks 52nd, 1.404 WHIP ranks 54th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 40th.
