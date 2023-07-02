On Sunday, Christian Yelich (.426 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points above season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Rich Hill. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and two walks) in his previous game against the Pirates.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich has 81 hits and an OBP of .370 to go with a slugging percentage of .438. All three of those stats are tops among Milwaukee hitters this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 53rd, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 76th in the league in slugging.

Yelich has gotten a hit in 53 of 80 games this year (66.3%), with at least two hits on 22 occasions (27.5%).

He has hit a home run in 11.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Yelich has picked up an RBI in 26 games this season (32.5%), with two or more RBI in 10 of those games (12.5%).

He has scored in 40 games this season (50.0%), including 18 multi-run games (22.5%).

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 41 .272 AVG .273 .373 OBP .368 .456 SLG .422 14 XBH 14 5 HR 5 18 RBI 22 40/20 K/BB 37/23 8 SB 10

Pirates Pitching Rankings