Sunday's contest between the Pittsburgh Pirates (39-43) and the Milwaukee Brewers (44-39) at PNC Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Pirates securing the victory. Game time is at 1:35 PM ET on July 2.

The Pirates will give the nod to Rich Hill (7-7, 4.55 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Brewers will turn to Colin Rea (4-4, 4.57 ERA).

Brewers vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Pirates 6, Brewers 5.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 4-3.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Brewers' past 10 games.

The Brewers have come away with 19 wins in the 39 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Milwaukee has come away with a win 19 times in 39 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 52.4% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Milwaukee is the No. 24 offense in MLB, scoring 4.1 runs per game (342 total runs).

The Brewers have the 14th-ranked ERA (4.09) in the majors this season.

Brewers Schedule