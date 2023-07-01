William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Pirates - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
After batting .263 with two doubles, a triple, three walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will hand the ball to Johan Oviedo) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Pirates.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on William Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is hitting .243 with 12 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 28 walks.
- Contreras has had a hit in 41 of 64 games this year (64.1%), including multiple hits 13 times (20.3%).
- Looking at the 64 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (12.5%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 28.1% of his games this year, Contreras has notched at least one RBI. In seven of those games (10.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 29 of 64 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|34
|.255
|AVG
|.234
|.356
|OBP
|.319
|.461
|SLG
|.367
|12
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|13
|18/15
|K/BB
|35/13
|0
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.25).
- The Pirates give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (78 total, one per game).
- Oviedo (3-8 with a 4.06 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 17th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed seven innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (4.06), 51st in WHIP (1.376), and 42nd in K/9 (8.1) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.