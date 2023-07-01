After batting .263 with two doubles, a triple, three walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will hand the ball to Johan Oviedo) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Pirates.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is hitting .243 with 12 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 28 walks.

Contreras has had a hit in 41 of 64 games this year (64.1%), including multiple hits 13 times (20.3%).

Looking at the 64 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (12.5%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 28.1% of his games this year, Contreras has notched at least one RBI. In seven of those games (10.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 29 of 64 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 34 .255 AVG .234 .356 OBP .319 .461 SLG .367 12 XBH 9 4 HR 4 13 RBI 13 18/15 K/BB 35/13 0 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings