Samori Toure: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Samori Toure is set for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Green Bay Packers kick off their season in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET.
Samori Toure Injury Status
Toure is currently not listed as injured.
Is Toure your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
Samori Toure 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|10 TAR, 5 REC, 82 YDS, 1 TD
Rep Toure and the Green Bay Packers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Samori Toure Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|14.20
|393
|147
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|19.73
|394
|149
|2023 ADP
|-
|585
|197
Other Packers Players
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Samori Toure 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 7
|@Commanders
|1
|1
|4
|0
|Week 8
|@Bills
|4
|1
|37
|1
|Week 9
|@Lions
|4
|2
|34
|0
|Week 13
|@Bears
|1
|1
|7
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.