Rowdy Tellez Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Pirates - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Rowdy Tellez -- .167 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the hill, on July 1 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Pirates.
Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Rowdy Tellez At The Plate
- Tellez has seven doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 27 walks while batting .218.
- Tellez has picked up a hit in 57.9% of his 76 games this season, with multiple hits in 13.2% of them.
- He has homered in 14.5% of his games this year, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Tellez has picked up an RBI in 30.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 9.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 26.3% of his games this year (20 of 76), with two or more runs three times (3.9%).
Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|41
|.196
|AVG
|.235
|.260
|OBP
|.318
|.384
|SLG
|.412
|9
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|6
|15
|RBI
|18
|25/10
|K/BB
|41/17
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Pirates' 4.25 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (78 total, one per game).
- Oviedo (3-8) takes the mound for the Pirates in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 4.06 ERA in 88 2/3 innings pitched, with 80 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (4.06), 51st in WHIP (1.376), and 42nd in K/9 (8.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
