With +5000 odds to claim the Defensive Player of the Year award this season, Rashan Gary outside the top-10 favorites for the award (18th-best odds in league).

Rashan Gary 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +5000 18th Bet $100 to win $5,000

Rashan Gary Insights

In nine games last year, Gary recorded 6.0 sacks to go with 7.0 TFL and 32 tackles.

The Packers averaged 213.6 passing yards per game on offense last season (17th in the NFL), and they ranked sixth on defense with 197 passing yards allowed per game.

Offensively, Green Bay ranked 15th in the NFL last season with 124.3 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 26th in rushing yards allowed per contest (139.5).

All Packers Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Jordan Love +5000 (17th in NFL) Rashan Gary +5000 (18th in NFL) Aaron Jones +8000 (37th in NFL) Christian Watson +10000 (43rd in NFL) Jaire Alexander +15000 (45th in NFL) Romeo Doubs +20000 (75th in NFL) A.J. Dillon +25000 (112th in NFL)

