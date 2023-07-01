Raimel Tapia Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Pirates - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Raimel Tapia (.083 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Pirates.
Raimel Tapia Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Raimel Tapia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
|Brewers vs Pirates Player Props
|How to Watch Brewers vs Pirates
|Brewers vs Pirates Odds
|Brewers vs Pirates Prediction
Raimel Tapia At The Plate
- Tapia is hitting .231 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 12 walks.
- Tapia has reached base via a hit in 20 games this year (of 43 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- He has homered in two of 43 games played this year, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
- In 10 games this year (23.3%), Tapia has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 25.6% of his games this season (11 of 43), with two or more runs three times (7.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Raimel Tapia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|4
|.256
|AVG
|.111
|.347
|OBP
|.333
|.372
|SLG
|.111
|4
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|0
|11/6
|K/BB
|6/3
|3
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Pirates have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (78 total, one per game).
- The Pirates will send Oviedo (3-8) to the mound to make his 17th start of the season. He is 3-8 with a 4.06 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, the right-hander threw seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (4.06), 51st in WHIP (1.376), and 42nd in K/9 (8.1) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.