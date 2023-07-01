The Milwaukee Brewers, including Raimel Tapia (.083 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Pirates.

Raimel Tapia Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Raimel Tapia At The Plate

  • Tapia is hitting .231 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 12 walks.
  • Tapia has reached base via a hit in 20 games this year (of 43 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
  • He has homered in two of 43 games played this year, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
  • In 10 games this year (23.3%), Tapia has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 25.6% of his games this season (11 of 43), with two or more runs three times (7.0%).

Raimel Tapia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 4
.256 AVG .111
.347 OBP .333
.372 SLG .111
4 XBH 0
0 HR 0
5 RBI 0
11/6 K/BB 6/3
3 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Pirates have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (78 total, one per game).
  • The Pirates will send Oviedo (3-8) to the mound to make his 17th start of the season. He is 3-8 with a 4.06 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, the right-hander threw seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
  • This season, the 25-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (4.06), 51st in WHIP (1.376), and 42nd in K/9 (8.1) among pitchers who qualify.
