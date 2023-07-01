Philippines Odds to Win 2023 Women’s World Cup
The Philippines has the worst odds to win Group A at the 2023 Women's World Cup, at +50000. Its first game is on July 21 against Switzerland.
Philippines: World Cup Futures
|Odds
|Overall Rank
|Group Rank
|Odds to Win
|+50000
|27
|4
|Odds to Win Group A
|+50000
|30
|4
Philippines: Last World Cup Performance
The Philippines was not one of the 24 teams that qualified for the 2019 World Cup in France.
Philippines: World Cup Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Time
|Score
|Goal Diff
|Switzerland
|July 21
|1:00 AM ET
|-
|-
|New Zealand
|July 25
|1:30 AM ET
|-
|-
|Norway
|July 30
|3:00 AM ET
|-
|-
Philippines Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Sofia Harrison
|24
|16
|-
|Jessika Cowart
|23
|26
|-
|Hali Long
|28
|5
|-
|Angela Beard
|25
|-
|-
|Alicia Barker
|25
|-
|-
|Reina Bonta
|24
|-
|-
|Randle Dominique
|28
|3
|-
|Isabella Flanigan
|18
|14
|-
|Olivia Davies McDaniel
|25
|23
|-
|Kaiya Jota
|17
|-
|-
|Kiara Fontanilla
|23
|22
|-
|Ryley Bugay
|27
|10
|-
|Tahnai Annis
|34
|6
|-
|Quinley Quezada
|26
|20
|-
|Sarina Bolden
|27
|18
|-
|Anicka Castaneda
|23
|11
|-
|Katrina Guillou
|29
|21
|-
|Chandler McDaniel
|25
|8
|-
|Malea Cesar
|2022
|2
|-
|Carleigh Frilles
|21
|15
|-
|Jaclyn Sawicki
|30
|4
|-
|Sara Eggesvik
|26
|25
|-
|Meryll Serrano
|25
|-
|-
