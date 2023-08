The USC Trojans (+200) and Oregon Ducks (+325) are the favorites to win the Pac-12 in 2023, according to bookmakers. Before you wager one of those two teams, or one of the other top contenders, let's break down the odds.

Odds to Win the Pac-12

Team Odds to Win Pac-12 USC +200 Oregon +325 Washington +325 Washington State +325 Utah +500 Oregon State +1000 UCLA +1400 Cal +6600 Arizona +8000 Colorado +10000 Arizona State +10000 Stanford +25000

Pac-12 Upcoming Games

San Jose State Spartans at USC Trojans 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 26 on Pac-12 Network

8:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 26 on Pac-12 Network Florida Gators at Utah Utes 8:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31 on ESPN

8:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31 on ESPN Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Arizona State Sun Devils 10:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31 on Pac-12 Network

10:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31 on Pac-12 Network Stanford Cardinal at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors 11:00 PM ET, Friday, September 1 on CBS Sports Network

11:00 PM ET, Friday, September 1 on CBS Sports Network Colorado Buffaloes at TCU Horned Frogs 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on FOX

12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on FOX Portland State Vikings at Oregon Ducks 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on Pac-12 Network

3:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on Pac-12 Network Boise State Broncos at Washington Huskies 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ABC

3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ABC California Golden Bears at North Texas Mean Green 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ESPNU

4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ESPNU Nevada Wolf Pack at USC Trojans 6:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on Pac-12 Network

6:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on Pac-12 Network Washington State Cougars at Colorado State Rams 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on CBS Sports Network

7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on CBS Sports Network Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Arizona Wildcats 10:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on Pac-12 Network

10:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on Pac-12 Network Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at UCLA Bruins 10:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ESPN

10:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ESPN Oregon State Beavers at San Jose State Spartans 3:30 PM ET, Sunday, September 3 on CBS

