On Saturday, Owen Miller (.313 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, two walks and three RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Pirates.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

4:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Owen Miller At The Plate

Miller has 15 doubles, four home runs and 12 walks while batting .293.

Miller will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .412 over the course of his last games.

Miller has picked up a hit in 44 of 64 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.

In 6.3% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 28.1% of his games this year, Miller has tallied at least one RBI. In four of those games (6.3%) he recorded two or more RBI.

He has scored in 21 games this year (32.8%), including four multi-run games (6.3%).

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 32 .260 AVG .322 .327 OBP .342 .400 SLG .435 8 XBH 11 3 HR 1 11 RBI 11 20/8 K/BB 20/4 4 SB 5

Pirates Pitching Rankings