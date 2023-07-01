Marco Rossi is +3500 to win the 2023-24 Calder Memorial Trophy, awarded to the NHL's best rookie. For more stats and information on this Minnesota Wild player, continue reading.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Marco Rossi's Rookie of the Year Odds

Calder Trophy Odds: +3500 (7th in NHL)

Think Marco Rossi will win the Calder Trophy? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Marco Rossi 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 30 Time on Ice 16:09 484:30 Goals 0.3 10 Assists 0.3 8 Points 0.6 18 Hits 0.1 4 Takeaways 0.4 11 Giveaways 0.3 9 Penalty Minutes 0.5 16

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Marco Rossi's Next Game

Matchup: Montreal Canadiens at Minnesota Wild

Montreal Canadiens at Minnesota Wild Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM TV Channel: BSNX,BSWIX,ESPN+

BSNX,BSWIX,ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.