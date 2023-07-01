Jaire Alexander is set to take the gridiron on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET, when the Green Bay Packers square off against the Chicago Bears in the first week of the 2023 NFL season.

Jaire Alexander Injury Status

Alexander is currently not on the injury report.

Jaire Alexander 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 56 Tackles (4 for loss), 0 Sacks, 5 INT, 14 Pass Def.

Jaire Alexander 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Vikings 0 0 5 0 0 Week 2 Bears 0 1 3 1 1 Week 5 Giants 0 1 5 0 0 Week 6 Jets 0 0 3 0 3 Week 7 @Commanders 0 0 3 0 0 Week 8 @Bills 0 0 1 1 4 Week 9 @Lions 0 0 2 1 1 Week 10 Cowboys 0 0 9 0 1 Week 11 Titans 0 0 4 0 0 Week 12 @Eagles 0 0 6 0 1 Week 13 @Bears 0 2 7 1 1 Week 15 Rams 0 0 1 0 0 Week 16 @Dolphins 0 0 4 1 1 Week 17 Vikings 0 0 0 0 1 Week 18 Lions 0 0 3 0 0

