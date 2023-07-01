Damian Lillard's odds of winning the 2023-24 NBA Most Valuable Player award are +20000. For more stats and information on the Milwaukee Bucks player, scroll down.

Damian Lillard MVP Odds

MVP Odds:+20000 (19th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $20000)

Clutch Player Odds: +350 (1st in NBA, Bet $100 to win $350)

Damian Lillard 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 24 Points 26.4 634 Rebounds 4.4 105 Assists 7 167 Steals 1.1 27 Blocks 0.2 5 FG% 44.6% 185-for-415 3P% 37.1% 78-for-210

Damian Lillard's Next Game

Matchup: Orlando Magic at Milwaukee Bucks

Orlando Magic at Milwaukee Bucks Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM TV Channel: BSWI, BSFL

