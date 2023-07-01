Damian Lillard's odds of winning the 2023-24 NBA Clutch Player of the Year award are +350. For more stats and info on this Milwaukee Bucks player, continue reading the article.

Damian Lillard Clutch POY Odds

Clutch Player Odds: +350 (1st in NBA, Bet $100 to win $350)

MVP Odds: +20000 (19th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $20000)

Damian Lillard 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 25 Points 26.3 658 Rebounds 4.4 110 Assists 7.0 175 Steals 1.1 27 Blocks 0.2 5 FG% 44.0% 190-for-432 3P% 37.6% 82-for-218

Damian Lillard's Next Game

Matchup: Milwaukee Bucks at New York Knicks

Milwaukee Bucks at New York Knicks Game Day: December 23, 2023

December 23, 2023 Game Time: 12:30 PM

12:30 PM TV Channel: NBA TV, MSG, BSWI

