Damian Lillard's odds of winning the 2023-24 NBA Clutch Player of the Year award are +350. For more stats and info on this Milwaukee Bucks player, continue reading the article.

Damian Lillard Clutch POY Odds

  • Clutch Player Odds: +350 (1st in NBA, Bet $100 to win $350)
  • MVP Odds: +20000 (19th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $20000)

Damian Lillard 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total
Games Played -- 25
Points 26.3 658
Rebounds 4.4 110
Assists 7.0 175
Steals 1.1 27
Blocks 0.2 5
FG% 44.0% 190-for-432
3P% 37.6% 82-for-218

Damian Lillard's Next Game

