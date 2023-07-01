Cameron Payne's odds of winning the 2023-24 NBA Defensive Player of the Year award are +25000. For more stats and info on this Milwaukee Bucks player, scroll down.

Cameron Payne DPOY Odds

DPOY Odds: +25000 (26th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $25000)

Cameron Payne 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 26 Points 6.4 166 Rebounds 1.2 31 Assists 2.5 64 Steals 0.4 10 Blocks 0.1 2 FG% 46.9% 60-for-128 3P% 40.5% 30-for-74

Cameron Payne's Next Game

Matchup: Orlando Magic at Milwaukee Bucks

Orlando Magic at Milwaukee Bucks Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM TV Channel: BSWI, BSFL

