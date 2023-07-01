The Pittsburgh Pirates (39-42) aim to prolong their four-game winning streak when they square off against the Milwaukee Brewers (43-39) on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET, at PNC Park.

The Brewers will give the nod to Corbin Burnes (5-5) versus the Pirates and Johan Oviedo (3-8).

Brewers vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (5-5, 4.10 ERA) vs Oviedo - PIT (3-8, 4.06 ERA)

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Corbin Burnes

The Brewers will hand the ball to Burnes (5-5) for his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up four earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 4.10, a 2.7 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.187 in 16 games this season.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned nine quality starts.

Burnes will look to finish five or more innings for the 15th start in a row.

He has made 16 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Johan Oviedo

Oviedo (3-8 with a 4.06 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 17th of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when he went seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.

The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.06, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season. Opponents are batting .250 against him.

Oviedo is seeking his third straight quality start.

Oviedo is seeking his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 innings per start.

In one of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.

The 25-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (4.06), 51st in WHIP (1.376), and 42nd in K/9 (8.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.

