When the Milwaukee Brewers (43-39) and Pittsburgh Pirates (39-42) face off at PNC Park on Saturday, July 1, Corbin Burnes will get the call for the Brewers, while the Pirates will send Johan Oviedo to the mound. The game will start at 4:05 PM ET.

The favored Brewers have -140 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +115. The total is 8 runs for the matchup.

Brewers vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (5-5, 4.10 ERA) vs Oviedo - PIT (3-8, 4.06 ERA)

Brewers vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have won 22 out of the 40 games, or 55%, in which they've been favored.

The Brewers have gone 12-11 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter (52.2% winning percentage).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Milwaukee has a 58.3% chance to win.

In the last 10 games, the Brewers have been named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only two times, and they split those games.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the total three times.

The Pirates have won in 27, or 43.5%, of the 62 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Pirates have won 18 of 38 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 5-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Brewers vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Rowdy Tellez 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+155) Christian Yelich 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Willy Adames 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160) William Contreras 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+170) Jesse Winker 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+210)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 16th 1st Win NL Central +120 - 1st

