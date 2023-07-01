Saturday's game between the Pittsburgh Pirates (39-42) and Milwaukee Brewers (43-39) squaring off at PNC Park has a projected final score of 6-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Pirates, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 4:05 PM ET on July 1.

The Brewers will call on Corbin Burnes (5-5) versus the Pirates and Johan Oviedo (3-8).

Brewers vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Pirates 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Brewers have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, Milwaukee and its opponents are 3-5-2 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Brewers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Brewers have been favored 40 times and won 22, or 55%, of those games.

Milwaukee has entered 21 games this season favored by -145 or more and is 11-10 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Brewers, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

Milwaukee is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 26th with just 331 total runs (four per game) this season.

The Brewers have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.05).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers Schedule