Aaron Jones' 2023 season kicks off on September 10 with a Week 1 matchup that pits the Green Bay Packers against the Chicago Bears. Gametime is scheduled for 4:25 PM ET.

Aaron Jones Injury Status

Jones is currently not on the injured list.

Is Jones your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Check Out Aaron Jones NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds

Aaron Jones 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 213 CAR, 1,121 YDS (5.3 YPC), 2 TD 72 TAR, 59 REC, 395 YDS, 5 TD

Rep Jones and the Green Bay Packers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Aaron Jones Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 189.60 37 11 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 168.15 57 16 2023 ADP - 40 16

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Aaron Jones 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Vikings 5 49 0 3 27 0 Week 2 Bears 15 132 1 3 38 1 Week 3 @Buccaneers 12 36 0 3 11 0 Week 4 Patriots 16 110 0 3 5 0 Week 5 Giants 13 63 0 2 17 0 Week 6 Jets 9 19 0 3 25 0 Week 7 @Commanders 8 23 0 9 53 2 Week 8 @Bills 20 143 0 4 14 0 Week 9 @Lions 9 25 0 2 20 0 Week 10 Cowboys 24 138 1 2 18 0 Week 11 Titans 12 40 0 6 20 0 Week 12 @Eagles 12 43 0 3 56 1 Week 13 @Bears 9 26 0 5 24 0 Week 15 Rams 17 90 0 4 36 1 Week 16 @Dolphins 6 25 0 2 9 0 Week 17 Vikings 14 111 0 2 2 0 Week 18 Lions 12 48 0 3 20 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.