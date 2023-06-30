On Friday, Owen Miller (batting .233 in his past 10 games) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Osvaldo Bido. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Mets.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido

Osvaldo Bido TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Owen Miller At The Plate

Miller is batting .286 with 14 doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.

Miller has picked up a hit in 43 of 63 games this season, with multiple hits 14 times.

In 6.3% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

Miller has had an RBI in 17 games this year (27.0%), including four multi-RBI outings (6.3%).

In 31.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (6.3%).

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 31 .260 AVG .309 .327 OBP .330 .400 SLG .418 8 XBH 10 3 HR 1 11 RBI 10 20/8 K/BB 20/4 4 SB 5

