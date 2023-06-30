Jesse Winker Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Pirates - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jesse Winker -- with a slugging percentage of .313 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Osvaldo Bido on the hill, on June 30 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Mets.
Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Jesse Winker At The Plate
- Winker is batting .206 with four doubles, a home run and 19 walks.
- Winker has had a hit in 22 of 48 games this season (45.8%), including multiple hits six times (12.5%).
- He has homered in one of 48 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
- Winker has had an RBI in 11 games this year (22.9%), including six multi-RBI outings (12.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 13 games this season (27.1%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|21
|.135
|AVG
|.290
|.264
|OBP
|.375
|.203
|SLG
|.323
|3
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|10
|24/11
|K/BB
|18/8
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Pirates have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (78 total, one per game).
- Bido gets the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 3.45 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 3.45 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .277 to opposing hitters.
