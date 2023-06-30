Jesse Winker -- with a slugging percentage of .313 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Osvaldo Bido on the hill, on June 30 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Mets.

Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido

Osvaldo Bido TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jesse Winker At The Plate

Winker is batting .206 with four doubles, a home run and 19 walks.

Winker has had a hit in 22 of 48 games this season (45.8%), including multiple hits six times (12.5%).

He has homered in one of 48 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

Winker has had an RBI in 11 games this year (22.9%), including six multi-RBI outings (12.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 13 games this season (27.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 21 .135 AVG .290 .264 OBP .375 .203 SLG .323 3 XBH 2 1 HR 0 8 RBI 10 24/11 K/BB 18/8 0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings