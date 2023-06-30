The Milwaukee Brewers, including Christian Yelich (batting .289 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, six walks and six RBI), battle starter Osvaldo Bido and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido

Osvaldo Bido TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich leads Milwaukee with 79 hits and an OBP of .369, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .429.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 47th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 78th in slugging.

In 65.4% of his 78 games this season, Yelich has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 10.3% of his games this year, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 24 games this year (30.8%), Yelich has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (11.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 48.7% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 20.5%.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 39 .272 AVG .275 .373 OBP .366 .456 SLG .405 14 XBH 12 5 HR 4 18 RBI 18 40/20 K/BB 37/21 8 SB 10

Pirates Pitching Rankings