Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers take the field on Friday at PNC Park against Osvaldo Bido, who is starting for the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 18th in MLB action with 87 total home runs.

Milwaukee's .370 slugging percentage is the third-lowest average in baseball.

The Brewers are 29th in MLB with a .226 batting average.

Milwaukee is the fifth-lowest scoring team in MLB action, averaging four runs per game (324 total).

The Brewers rank 25th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .305.

The Brewers' 9.5 strikeouts per game are the fourth-most in MLB.

Milwaukee's pitching staff is 26th in the majors with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.

Milwaukee has a 3.99 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Brewers have the 15th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.264).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (5-7) to the mound for his 16th start of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.54 ERA and 89 strikeouts through 81 1/3 innings pitched.

His last time out came on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

Peralta enters the matchup with eight quality starts under his belt this year.

Peralta will look to build on a six-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.4 frames per outing).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 15 appearances this season.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 6/25/2023 Guardians W 5-4 Away Corbin Burnes Aaron Civale 6/26/2023 Mets W 2-1 Away Colin Rea Justin Verlander 6/27/2023 Mets L 7-2 Away Julio Teheran David Peterson 6/28/2023 Mets W 5-2 Away Wade Miley Kodai Senga 6/29/2023 Mets W 3-2 Away Adrian Houser Max Scherzer 6/30/2023 Pirates - Away Freddy Peralta Osvaldo Bido 7/1/2023 Pirates - Away Corbin Burnes Johan Oviedo 7/2/2023 Pirates - Away Colin Rea Rich Hill 7/3/2023 Cubs - Home Julio Teheran Drew Smyly 7/4/2023 Cubs - Home Wade Miley Kyle Hendricks 7/5/2023 Cubs - Home Adrian Houser Justin Steele

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.