The Milwaukee Brewers, including William Contreras (batting .268 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a triple, two walks and five RBI), take on starting pitcher Max Scherzer and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Mets.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: Max Scherzer

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is batting .244 with 12 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 27 walks.

Contreras has had a hit in 40 of 62 games this season (64.5%), including multiple hits 13 times (21.0%).

In eight games this season, he has hit a long ball (12.9%, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish).

Contreras has picked up an RBI in 17 games this year (27.4%), with two or more RBI in seven of those games (11.3%).

He has scored in 43.5% of his games this season (27 of 62), with two or more runs three times (4.8%).

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 32 .255 AVG .236 .356 OBP .314 .461 SLG .374 12 XBH 9 4 HR 4 13 RBI 12 18/15 K/BB 34/12 0 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings