The Milwaukee Brewers, including Rowdy Tellez (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 92 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Max Scherzer and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

Tellez has seven doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .215.

Tellez has had a hit in 42 of 74 games this season (56.8%), including multiple hits 10 times (13.5%).

Looking at the 74 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 11 of them (14.9%), and in 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

Tellez has driven home a run in 22 games this year (29.7%), including more than one RBI in 9.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 19 games this year (25.7%), including three multi-run games (4.1%).

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 39 .196 AVG .231 .260 OBP .318 .384 SLG .415 9 XBH 11 6 HR 6 15 RBI 17 25/10 K/BB 41/17 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings