Jesse Winker -- with an on-base percentage of .229 in his past 10 games, 79 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the New York Mets, with Max Scherzer on the hill, on June 29 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) against the Mets.

Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jesse Winker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jesse Winker At The Plate

Winker has four doubles, a home run and 18 walks while batting .201.

Winker has recorded a hit in 21 of 47 games this year (44.7%), including six multi-hit games (12.8%).

He has homered in only one game this year.

Winker has an RBI in 11 of 47 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 13 games this year (27.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 20 .135 AVG .283 .264 OBP .362 .203 SLG .317 3 XBH 2 1 HR 0 8 RBI 10 24/11 K/BB 18/7 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings