Brian Anderson Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Mets - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Brian Anderson -- with a slugging percentage of .206 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the New York Mets, with Max Scherzer on the hill, on June 29 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Discover More About This Game
Brian Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is hitting .220 with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 34 walks.
- In 57.3% of his 75 games this season, Anderson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in seven games this season (9.3%), homering in 3% of his plate appearances.
- In 22 games this year (29.3%), Anderson has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (12.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 27 of 75 games this year, and more than once 5 times.
Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|37
|.244
|AVG
|.195
|.331
|OBP
|.305
|.435
|SLG
|.313
|13
|XBH
|8
|6
|HR
|3
|23
|RBI
|13
|45/15
|K/BB
|42/19
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Mets have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (107 total, 1.3 per game).
- Scherzer (7-2) takes the mound for the Mets in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 3.95 ERA in 70 2/3 innings pitched, with 76 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the right-hander threw six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 38-year-old has amassed a 3.95 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .249 to opposing hitters.
