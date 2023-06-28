The Milwaukee Brewers and William Contreras, who went 2-for-5 last time out, take on Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent appearance against the Mets.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on William Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is batting .245 with 12 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 27 walks.

Contreras has gotten at least one hit in 63.9% of his games this year (39 of 61), with at least two hits 13 times (21.3%).

Looking at the 61 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in eight of them (13.1%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 17 games this season (27.9%), Contreras has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (11.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 27 of 61 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 31 .255 AVG .237 .356 OBP .318 .461 SLG .381 12 XBH 9 4 HR 4 13 RBI 12 18/15 K/BB 32/12 0 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings