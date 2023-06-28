Owen Miller Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Mets - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Owen Miller (hitting .172 in his past 10 games) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Mets.
Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Discover More About This Game
Owen Miller At The Plate
- Miller is batting .283 with 13 doubles, four home runs and 11 walks.
- Miller has gotten a hit in 41 of 61 games this year (67.2%), with more than one hit on 14 occasions (23.0%).
- Looking at the 61 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in four of them (6.6%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Miller has had an RBI in 17 games this season (27.9%), including four multi-RBI outings (6.6%).
- In 31.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (6.6%).
Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|29
|.260
|AVG
|.305
|.327
|OBP
|.321
|.400
|SLG
|.410
|8
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|10
|20/8
|K/BB
|20/3
|4
|SB
|5
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.58 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (107 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Mets are sending Senga (6-5) out to make his 15th start of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.52 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday, the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 30-year-old has put up a 3.52 ERA and 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .206 to his opponents.
