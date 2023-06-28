After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Luis Urias and the Milwaukee Brewers face the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to Kodai Senga) at 7:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Luis Urías At The Plate

Urias is batting .148 with two doubles, a home run and seven walks.

In seven of 19 games this season, Urias has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has homered in one of 19 games, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.

Urias has driven in a run in four games this season (21.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in five games this season (26.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 8 .179 AVG .115 .343 OBP .258 .250 SLG .231 2 XBH 1 0 HR 1 4 RBI 1 9/3 K/BB 5/4 0 SB 0

