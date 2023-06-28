Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets will look to beat Wade Miley, the Milwaukee Brewers' starter, on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers' 86 home runs rank 18th in Major League Baseball.

Milwaukee is 27th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .370 this season.

The Brewers rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .226.

Milwaukee is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 26th with just 316 total runs (four per game) this season.

The Brewers have an OBP of .304 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Brewers rank 26th in strikeouts per game (9.5) among MLB offenses.

Milwaukee strikes out just eight batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Milwaukee has pitched to a 4.04 ERA this season, which ranks 14th in baseball.

The Brewers rank 13th in MLB with a combined 1.265 WHIP this season.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers' Miley (5-2) will make his 11th start of the season.

The left-hander allowed three hits in six scoreless innings pitched against the Cleveland Guardians on Friday.

He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

Miley has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 6/23/2023 Guardians W 7-1 Away Wade Miley Shane Bieber 6/24/2023 Guardians L 4-2 Away Freddy Peralta Tanner Bibee 6/25/2023 Guardians W 5-4 Away Corbin Burnes Aaron Civale 6/26/2023 Mets W 2-1 Away Colin Rea Justin Verlander 6/27/2023 Mets L 7-2 Away Julio Teheran David Peterson 6/28/2023 Mets - Away Wade Miley Kodai Senga 6/29/2023 Mets - Away Adrian Houser Max Scherzer 6/30/2023 Pirates - Away Freddy Peralta Osvaldo Bido 7/1/2023 Pirates - Away Corbin Burnes Johan Oviedo 7/2/2023 Pirates - Away Colin Rea Rich Hill 7/3/2023 Cubs - Home Julio Teheran Drew Smyly

