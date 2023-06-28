Kodai Senga starts for the New York Mets on Wednesday at Citi Field against Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET for the third game of a four-game series.

The Mets are the favorite in this one, at -145, while the underdog Brewers have +120 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 9 runs for the contest.

Brewers vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mets -145 +120 9 +100 -120 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 3-3.

When it comes to the over/under, the Brewers and their opponents are 3-5-2 in their last 10 games.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Brewers' past 10 games.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in 37 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (45.9%) in those games.

This season, Milwaukee has won eight of its 19 games, or 42.1%, when it's the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Milwaukee's games have gone over the total in 32 of its 79 chances.

The Brewers have an against the spread mark of 4-6-0 in 10 games with a line this season.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-18 19-20 18-17 23-21 31-23 10-15

