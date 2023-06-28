Wednesday's contest features the New York Mets (36-43) and the Milwaukee Brewers (41-38) clashing at Citi Field in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Mets according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on June 28.

The Mets will give the ball to Kodai Senga (6-5, 3.52 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Brewers will turn to Wade Miley (5-2, 2.91 ERA).

Brewers vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Brewers vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Mets 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have posted a mark of 3-3.

When it comes to the total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 3-5-2 in its last 10 games.

The previous 10 Brewers matchups have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in 37 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (45.9%) in those games.

This season, Milwaukee has been victorious eight times in 19 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Milwaukee is No. 26 in MLB play scoring four runs per game (316 total runs).

Brewers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.04 ERA this year, which ranks 14th in MLB.

Brewers Schedule