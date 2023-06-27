On Tuesday, Luis Urias (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be David Peterson. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Mets.

Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Luis Urías At The Plate

Urias is hitting .157 with two doubles, a home run and seven walks.

In seven of 18 games this season, Urias has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has gone deep in one of 18 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.

In four games this year, Urias has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in five of 18 games so far this year.

Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 7 .179 AVG .130 .343 OBP .286 .250 SLG .261 2 XBH 1 0 HR 1 4 RBI 1 9/3 K/BB 5/4 0 SB 0

