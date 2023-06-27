After hitting .306 with three doubles, a triple, six walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers face the New York Mets (who will start David Peterson) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Mets.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: David Peterson

David Peterson TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich leads Milwaukee in OBP (.367), slugging percentage (.432) and total hits (76) this season.

He ranks 47th in batting average, 23rd in on base percentage, and 75th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Yelich enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .350.

Yelich has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 75 games this season, with at least two hits in 28.0% of them.

He has gone deep in 10.7% of his games this year, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Yelich has picked up an RBI in 23 games this year (30.7%), with more than one RBI in eight of those games (10.7%).

He has scored at least once 36 times this year (48.0%), including 16 games with multiple runs (21.3%).

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 36 .272 AVG .275 .373 OBP .360 .456 SLG .408 14 XBH 11 5 HR 4 18 RBI 16 40/20 K/BB 34/18 8 SB 9

Mets Pitching Rankings