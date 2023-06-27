Brian Anderson Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Mets - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and Brian Anderson (.303 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher David Peterson and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Guardians.
Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Brian Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson has 10 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 34 walks while hitting .219.
- Anderson has gotten at least one hit in 56.2% of his games this season (41 of 73), with multiple hits 11 times (15.1%).
- In seven games this season, he has hit a long ball (9.6%, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate).
- Anderson has picked up an RBI in 28.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- In 35.6% of his games this season (26 of 73), he has scored, and in five of those games (6.8%) he has scored more than once.
Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|35
|.244
|AVG
|.192
|.331
|OBP
|.308
|.435
|SLG
|.308
|13
|XBH
|7
|6
|HR
|3
|23
|RBI
|11
|45/15
|K/BB
|38/19
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Mets have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.62).
- Mets pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (107 total, 1.4 per game).
- Peterson will start for the Mets, his first of the season.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 27-year-old lefty, and his first outing in more than a year.
