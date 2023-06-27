Pete Alonso and the New York Mets play William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field on Tuesday. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Mets as -140 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Brewers +115 moneyline odds to win. The total for the game is set at 9 runs.

Brewers vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mets -140 +115 9 -110 -110 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

The Brewers have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Brewers and their foes are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Brewers' past 10 matchups.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in 36 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (47.2%) in those games.

Milwaukee has a record of 8-11 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +115 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.

So far this season, Milwaukee and its opponents have hit the over in 32 of its 78 games with a total.

The Brewers are 4-6-0 against the spread in their 10 games that had a posted line this season.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-18 19-19 18-17 23-20 31-23 10-14

