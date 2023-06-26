On Monday, Rowdy Tellez (.229 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Verlander. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Guardians.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023

Monday, June 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Citi Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mets Starter: Justin Verlander

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

Tellez has six doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 25 walks while batting .218.

Tellez has picked up a hit in 41 of 71 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.

In 15.5% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 31.0% of his games this season, Tellez has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (9.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 19 games this year (26.8%), including multiple runs in three games.

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 37 .196 AVG .238 .260 OBP .319 .384 SLG .426 9 XBH 10 6 HR 6 15 RBI 17 25/10 K/BB 37/15 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings