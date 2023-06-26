Raimel Tapia -- with a slugging percentage of .174 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the New York Mets, with Justin Verlander on the hill, on June 26 at 7:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Guardians.

Raimel Tapia Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023

Monday, June 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: Justin Verlander

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Raimel Tapia At The Plate

Tapia is batting .226 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks.

Tapia has recorded a hit in 19 of 42 games this year (45.2%), including four multi-hit games (9.5%).

In 42 games played this year, he has gone deep in only two of them.

Tapia has driven in a run in 10 games this season (23.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 23.8% of his games this season (10 of 42), he has scored, and in three of those games (7.1%) he has scored more than once.

Raimel Tapia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 16 .083 AVG .273 .077 OBP .319 .333 SLG .364 1 XBH 2 1 HR 1 2 RBI 5 5/0 K/BB 8/3 0 SB 2

Mets Pitching Rankings