After batting .207 with a double, a home run, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Luis Urias and the Milwaukee Brewers face the New York Mets (who will start Justin Verlander) at 7:10 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Guardians.

Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: Justin Verlander

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Luis Urías At The Plate

Urias has two doubles, a home run and six walks while hitting .146.

Urias has had a base hit in six of 17 games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has hit a long ball in one of 17 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.

Urias has driven in a run in four games this season (23.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in five of 17 games so far this season.

Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 6 .179 AVG .100 .343 OBP .250 .250 SLG .250 2 XBH 1 0 HR 1 4 RBI 1 9/3 K/BB 5/3 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings