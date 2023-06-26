Jesse Winker Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Mets - June 26
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Jesse Winker (.156 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 150 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Justin Verlander and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Discover More About This Game
Jesse Winker At The Plate
- Winker is hitting .192 with three doubles, a home run and 18 walks.
- Winker has gotten a hit in 19 of 45 games this season (42.2%), with more than one hit on five occasions (11.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 45 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- In 22.2% of his games this year, Winker has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 12 of 45 games so far this year.
Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|18
|.135
|AVG
|.275
|.264
|OBP
|.367
|.203
|SLG
|.294
|3
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|8
|24/11
|K/BB
|18/7
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Mets have a 4.65 team ERA that ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to give up 106 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Verlander gets the start for the Mets, his 10th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.50 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 40-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.50, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are hitting .250 against him.
