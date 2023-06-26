In the series opener on Monday, June 26, Pete Alonso and the New York Mets (35-42) match up with Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (40-37). The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET at Citi Field.

The Mets are the favorite in this one, at -175, while the underdog Brewers have +145 odds to win. The total is 8.5 runs for this game (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).

Brewers vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, June 26, 2023

Monday, June 26, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: Justin Verlander - NYM (2-4, 4.50 ERA) vs Colin Rea - MIL (3-4, 4.88 ERA)

Brewers vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Brewers vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Mets have been favorites in 48 games this season and won 25 (52.1%) of those contests.

The Mets have a 9-8 record (winning 52.9% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

New York has a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Mets were favored on the moneyline for three of their last 10 games, and they finished 1-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), New York and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in 35 games this year and have walked away with the win 16 times (45.7%) in those games.

The Brewers have a win-loss record of 1-2 when favored by +145 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Brewers have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Brewers vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U William Contreras 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+195) Christian Yelich 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+195) Willy Adames 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+170) Jesse Winker 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+250) Raimel Tapia 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+250)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +4000 15th 1st Win NL Central +130 - 1st

