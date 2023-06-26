The New York Mets and Tommy Pham will square off against the Milwaukee Brewers and Christian Yelich on Monday at 7:10 PM ET, in the first game of a four-game series at Citi Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, June 26, 2023

Monday, June 26, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers have hit 85 homers this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

Milwaukee ranks 27th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .372 this season.

The Brewers have a team batting average of just .226 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

Milwaukee has scored the 26th-most runs in baseball this season with just 312 (4.1 per game).

The Brewers have an on-base percentage of .303 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

The Brewers rank 25th with an average of 9.5 strikeouts per game.

Milwaukee strikes out just 8.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Milwaukee pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.04 ERA this year, which ranks 14th in MLB.

Brewers pitchers have a 1.277 WHIP this season, 15th in the majors.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers will send Colin Rea (3-4) to the mound for his 13th start this season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed seven hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

He has started 12 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Rea has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 6/20/2023 Diamondbacks W 7-5 Home Colin Rea Ryne Nelson 6/21/2023 Diamondbacks L 5-1 Home Julio Teheran Zac Gallen 6/23/2023 Guardians W 7-1 Away Wade Miley Shane Bieber 6/24/2023 Guardians L 4-2 Away Freddy Peralta Tanner Bibee 6/25/2023 Guardians W 5-4 Away Corbin Burnes Aaron Civale 6/26/2023 Mets - Away Colin Rea Justin Verlander 6/27/2023 Mets - Away Julio Teheran David Peterson 6/28/2023 Mets - Away Wade Miley Kodai Senga 6/29/2023 Mets - Away Freddy Peralta Max Scherzer 6/30/2023 Pirates - Away Corbin Burnes Osvaldo Bido 7/1/2023 Pirates - Away Colin Rea Johan Oviedo

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.