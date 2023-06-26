Monday's contest between the New York Mets (35-42) and Milwaukee Brewers (40-37) going head to head at Citi Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Mets, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET on June 26.

The Mets will look to Justin Verlander (2-4) against the Brewers and Colin Rea (3-4).

Brewers vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 26, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Monday, June 26, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Mets 6, Brewers 5.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Brewers' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The Brewers have won in 16, or 45.7%, of the 35 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Milwaukee has been victorious one time in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 40.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Milwaukee scores the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (312 total, 4.1 per game).

The Brewers have the 14th-ranked ERA (4.04) in the majors this season.

Brewers Schedule