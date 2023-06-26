Brewers vs. Mets Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 26
Monday's contest between the New York Mets (35-42) and Milwaukee Brewers (40-37) going head to head at Citi Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Mets, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET on June 26.
The Mets will look to Justin Verlander (2-4) against the Brewers and Colin Rea (3-4).
Brewers vs. Mets Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, June 26, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Brewers vs. Mets Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Mets 6, Brewers 5.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Mets
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Brewers Performance Insights
- The Brewers have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.
- The Brewers' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.
- The Brewers have won in 16, or 45.7%, of the 35 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Milwaukee has been victorious one time in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 40.8% chance of walking away with the win.
- Milwaukee scores the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (312 total, 4.1 per game).
- The Brewers have the 14th-ranked ERA (4.04) in the majors this season.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 20
|Diamondbacks
|W 7-5
|Colin Rea vs Ryne Nelson
|June 21
|Diamondbacks
|L 5-1
|Julio Teheran vs Zac Gallen
|June 23
|@ Guardians
|W 7-1
|Wade Miley vs Shane Bieber
|June 24
|@ Guardians
|L 4-2
|Freddy Peralta vs Tanner Bibee
|June 25
|@ Guardians
|W 5-4
|Corbin Burnes vs Aaron Civale
|June 26
|@ Mets
|-
|Colin Rea vs Justin Verlander
|June 27
|@ Mets
|-
|Julio Teheran vs David Peterson
|June 28
|@ Mets
|-
|Wade Miley vs Kodai Senga
|June 29
|@ Mets
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Max Scherzer
|June 30
|@ Pirates
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Osvaldo Bido
|July 1
|@ Pirates
|-
|Colin Rea vs Johan Oviedo
