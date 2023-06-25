On Sunday, William Contreras (coming off going 1-for-4 with an RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is batting .246 with 12 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 27 walks.

Contreras has picked up a hit in 64.4% of his 59 games this year, with more than one hit in 20.3% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 13.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Contreras has driven in a run in 17 games this year (28.8%), including seven games with more than one RBI (11.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 44.1% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 5.1%.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 29 .255 AVG .239 .356 OBP .320 .461 SLG .394 12 XBH 9 4 HR 4 13 RBI 12 18/15 K/BB 30/12 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings