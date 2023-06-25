Sunday, Victor Caratini and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Cleveland Guardians and Aaron Civale, with the first pitch at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on June 19 against the Diamondbacks) he went 0-for-3.

Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Victor Caratini At The Plate

  • Caratini is batting .256 with three home runs and nine walks.
  • Caratini has picked up a hit in 51.9% of his 27 games this season, with more than one hit in 22.2% of those games.
  • He has gone deep in 11.1% of his games in 2023 (three of 27), and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Caratini has driven in a run in 10 games this season (37.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In nine of 27 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 12
.209 AVG .298
.327 OBP .340
.349 SLG .362
2 XBH 1
2 HR 1
7 RBI 5
13/7 K/BB 10/2
1 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff is 28th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 78 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
  • Civale gets the start for the Guardians, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.67 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 33 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • In six games this season, the 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.67, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .228 against him.
