The Connecticut Sun (11-3) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Chicago Sky (5-8) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, June 25, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena. The contest airs on ESPN3, CW-26, and NBCS-BOS.

Sky vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Mohegan Sun Arena

Key Stats for Sky vs. Sun

Chicago averages just 0.2 fewer points per game (77.7) than Connecticut gives up (77.9).

Chicago has shot at a 42.4% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points greater than the 41.8% shooting opponents of Connecticut have averaged.

The Sky have put together a 4-5 straight-up record in games they shoot higher than 41.8% from the field.

Chicago shoots 35.3% from three-point distance this season. That's 6.6 percentage points higher than Connecticut has allowed its opponents to shoot from deep (28.7%).

The Sky have a 5-5 record when the team hits more than 28.7% of their three-point attempts.

Connecticut averages 35.6 rebounds a contest, 1.0 more rebound per game than Chicago's average.

Sky Injuries