On Sunday, June 25, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena, the Chicago Sky (5-8) will aim to end a three-game road slide when taking on the Connecticut Sun (11-3), airing at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN3, CW-26, and NBCS-BOS.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Sky vs. Sun matchup.

Sky vs. Sun Game Info

Sky vs. Sun Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across different sportsbooks.

Sky vs. Sun Betting Trends

The Sun have put together a 6-7-0 record against the spread this season.

The Sky have won six games against the spread this year, while failing to cover six times.

Connecticut has been favored by 5.5 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Chicago has been an underdog by 5.5 points or more five times this year, and covered the spread in four of those matchups.

A total of eight out of the Sun's 13 games this season have hit the over.

In the Sky's 12 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

