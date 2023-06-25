Sky vs. Sun: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 4:36 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
On Sunday, June 25, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena, the Chicago Sky (5-8) will aim to end a three-game road slide when taking on the Connecticut Sun (11-3), airing at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN3, CW-26, and NBCS-BOS.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Sky vs. Sun matchup.
Sky vs. Sun Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN3, CW-26, and NBCS-BOS
- Location: Uncasville, Connecticut
- Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena
Sky vs. Sun Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Sun Moneyline
|Sky Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Sun (-5.5)
|158.5
|-225
|+185
|PointsBet
|Sun (-5.5)
|158.5
|-250
|+185
|Tipico
|Sun (-5.5)
|158.5
|-250
|+190
Sky vs. Sun Betting Trends
- The Sun have put together a 6-7-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Sky have won six games against the spread this year, while failing to cover six times.
- Connecticut has been favored by 5.5 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
- Chicago has been an underdog by 5.5 points or more five times this year, and covered the spread in four of those matchups.
- A total of eight out of the Sun's 13 games this season have hit the over.
- In the Sky's 12 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.
