Packers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Green Bay Packers at the moment have the 18th-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +6600.
Packers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC North: +350
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600
Green Bay Betting Insights
- Green Bay compiled an 8-9-0 ATS record last year.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Packers games.
- From an offensive standpoint, Green Bay ranked 17th in the NFL with 337.9 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 17th in total defense (336.5 yards allowed per contest).
- The Packers went 5-4 at home last season and 3-5 away from home.
- Green Bay posted five wins as the favorite (in 11 games) and three wins as an underdog (six games).
- The Packers were 3-3 in the NFC North and 6-6 in the NFC as a whole.
Packers Impact Players
- In 17 games last year, Aaron Jones ran for 1,121 yards (65.9 per game) and two touchdowns.
- In the passing game, Jones scored five touchdowns, with 59 receptions for 395 yards.
- On the ground, A.J. Dillon scored seven touchdowns and picked up 770 yards (45.3 per game).
- Also, Dillon had 28 catches for 206 yards and zero touchdowns.
- In 14 games a season ago, Christian Watson had 41 receptions for 611 yards (43.6 per game) and seven touchdowns.
- In the passing game, Romeo Doubs scored three TDs, catching 42 balls for 425 yards (32.7 per game).
- In 17 games last year, Quay Walker compiled 1.5 sacks to go with 5.0 TFL and 119 tackles.
2023-24 Packers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Bears
|-
|+6600
|2
|September 17
|@ Falcons
|-
|+6600
|3
|September 24
|Saints
|-
|+3000
|4
|September 28
|Lions
|-
|+2000
|5
|October 9
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|7
|October 22
|@ Broncos
|-
|+5000
|8
|October 29
|Vikings
|-
|+6600
|9
|November 5
|Rams
|-
|+5000
|10
|November 12
|@ Steelers
|-
|+6600
|11
|November 19
|Chargers
|-
|+2800
|12
|November 23
|@ Lions
|-
|+2000
|13
|December 3
|Chiefs
|-
|+650
|14
|December 11
|@ Giants
|-
|+6600
|15
|December 17
|Buccaneers
|-
|+15000
|16
|December 24
|@ Panthers
|-
|+8000
|17
|December 31
|@ Vikings
|-
|+6600
|18
|January 7
|Bears
|-
|+6600
